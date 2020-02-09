Man dies after sustaining gunshot wounds in Corona

Police are investigating a homicide that left a man dead in Corona on Saturday.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a man assaulted at Northern Boulevard and 101st Street just after 12 p.m. on Feb. 8. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left leg and torso.

EMS responded and transported the man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced deceased. Police are withholding the man’s identity pending family notification.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.