Queens Council on the Arts celebrates the borough’s dynamic arts and cultures with 80s themed gala

Queens Council on the Arts’ 2020 gala represented a retro trip back to the 1980s in celebration of the borough’s dynamic arts and cultures with music, dancing and fun activities.

Guests showed up to the Feb. 6 event, hosted at Knockdown Center in Maspeth, wearing 80’s attire. They also had the chance to join a breakdancing crew and play retro arcade games.

Among the honorees were: Eric Benaim (CEO and founder of Modern Spaces); Robert Gibralter (resident artist, Maspeth welding); Emma Price (president, Edison Price Lighting); Ebony Young (VP of Corporate Social Responsibility); and Marianne Vitale (Jeanne Dale Katz Queens Artist Award).