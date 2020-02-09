Quantcast

Queens Council on the Arts celebrates the borough’s dynamic arts and cultures with 80s themed gala

Photos via Dean Moses

Queens Council on the Arts’ 2020 gala represented a retro trip back to the 1980s in celebration of the borough’s dynamic arts and cultures with  music, dancing and fun activities.

Guests showed up to the Feb. 6 event, hosted at Knockdown Center  in Maspeth, wearing 80’s attire. They also had the chance to join a breakdancing crew and play retro arcade games.

Among the honorees were: Eric Benaim (CEO and founder of Modern Spaces); Robert Gibralter (resident artist, Maspeth welding); Emma Price (president, Edison Price Lighting); Ebony Young (VP of Corporate Social Responsibility); and Marianne Vitale (Jeanne Dale Katz Queens Artist Award).

