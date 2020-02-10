Cops seek trio who robbed man at gunpoint in Jamaica: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for three people who robbed a man at gunpoint in Jamaica last month.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, around 9:50 p.m., three individuals forced their way into the lobby of a residential building near Lowe Court and 149th Street, according to police. The trio then attacked a 42-year-old man, clobbering him on the head with a handgun before they stole his cellphone and around $570 cash off of his person, cops say.

The three men then ran out of the building, hopped into a gray SUV and drove off northbound on 149th Street, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.