Deadly brawl in Astoria claims one man’s life and injures three others: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating a stabbing that claimed a man’s life in Astoria on Sunday night.

Authorities say that at 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 9, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed in the vicinity of 36th Avenue and 31st Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man with stab wounds throughout his body.

EMS rushed the victim to Astoria General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said that the victim was involved in a larger brawl at the location prior to his death. Three other individuals, who were at the scene, suffered minor injuries as a result of the fight.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This story originally appeared on amNY.com.