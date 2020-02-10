Quantcast

Parks Department finishes Rosemary Playground construction ahead of schedule in Ridgewood

Photos: Max Parrott/QNS
The newly renovated Rosemary's Playground contains a taller tower for ages 5-12, in addition to equipment for younger children.

When the gates came up around Rosemary’s Playground earlier than scheduled, Ridgewood youth couldn’t resist the damp winter weather to try out the new playscape.

On a rainy February day last week, children were already gathering at the playground, which is substantially complete months ahead of its expected schedule.

Rosemary’s Playground received a $3.2 million redesign made possible with $500,000 funding from former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley and $2.7 million from Borough President Melinda Katz.

The renovations are designed to appeal to all ages. The park contains a taller tower for children ages 5-12, short turrets for kids ages 2-5 and a miniature playhouse for toddlers. In addition, it has new swing sets, a spray shower area, seating and picnic areas, new plantings and several new trees.

The Parks Department is still putting the finishing touches on a few items for the park, and will officially open it soon.

