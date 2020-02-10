Ulrich to bring free breast cancer screenings to Ozone Park next month

For more than a decade, Councilman Eric Ulrich has delivered no-cost mammograms in his district with the premise that early detection saves lives.

In partnership with the American-Italian Cancer Foundation, Ulrich will bring a mobile mammogram bus to Ozone Park on Friday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event will provide eligible women no-cost mammograms and clinical breast exams on a private bus parked in front of Ulrich’s Ozone Park district office located at 93-06 101 Ave.

“As many as one in eight women will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime,” Ulrich said. “I am proud to partner with the American-Italian Cancer Foundation again to bring this free breast cancer screenings to my district. Partnerships like these not only help to spread awareness, but help to save lives with sophisticated early detection methods. I encourage all of my eligible constituents to take advantage of the no-cost screenings being offered next month.”

The free mammograms will be offered to women aged 40-79 with health insurance, women aged 50-79 without health insurance, women currently living in New York City and women that have had no mammograms in the past 12 months. No co-pays are required and deductibles are waived.

“The American-Italian Cancer Foundation greatly appreciates are continued partnership with Council member Ulrich and thanks him for helping to make our Mammogram Bus services accessible in his community,” American-Italian Cancer Foundation Director of Cancer Screening, Outreach & Education Ruth Vega said. “Breast cancer is most treatable when detected early. Visit our Mammogram Bus on March 6.”

Uninsured patients are welcome but an appointment is required. To schedule an appointment, or for more information, call the American-Italian Cancer Foundation at 877-628-9090.