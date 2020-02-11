Cops searching for suspect who punched and robbed a man in Ozone Park: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for an individual who robbed a 60-year-old man after punching him in the face in Ozone Park this weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, around 11 a.m., a 60-year-old man was approached by an unknown person at the intersection of Old South Road and 76th Street, according to police. The unknown individual punched the man several times, fracturing parts of his face and his nose, cops say.

Once the victim fell to the ground, the individual stole $70 and a cellphone from the man and fed in an unknown direction, according to the authorities.

The 60-year-old man was transported to and treated at a nearby hospital by EMS personnel.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are kept strictly confidential.