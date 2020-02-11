The Health Nuts to close The Bay Terrace shopping center location on Saturday

A health food chain location in Bay Terrace is closing its doors for good this week.

Rumors circulated on Facebook concerning The Health Nuts’ possible closure at The Bay Terrace shopping center. A spokesperson for the Cord Meyer Development Company, the real estate firm that owns the open-air mall, confirmed the news last week.

“We can confirm that Health Nuts intends to vacate early. While this is disappointing news, and we wish them continued good luck, we look forward to exploring new options for the space. As always, our priority is creating a positive experience for our tenants, shoppers and the surrounding community,” said Lloyd Singer, a Cord Meyer spokesperson.

The Health Nuts in Bay Terrace is one of five in New York and the sole location in Queens. According to the company’s website, its first location in the Upper East Side opened in 1971. For nearly half a century, the company has been known for its freshly prepared organic food, juices and snacks.

The Health Nuts’ (211-35 26th Ave.) last day is on Saturday, Feb. 16.