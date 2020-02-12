Christ the King honors former Board of Trustees Vice-Chairman Robert A. Normandia

Christ the King High School unveiled a plaque in memory and recognition of Robert A. Normandia, who served as vice-chairman of the school’s board of trustees for 40 years.

“We honor and memorialize Robert Normandia, who for over 40 years, had selflessly served the students and the entire Christ the King family,” said Serphin R. Maltese, chairman of Christ the King’s board of trustees. “He will continue to be an inspiration to the Christ the King community for many years to come.”

The school remembered Normandia for “tirelessly advocating” for its students. Normandia served on the original committee to “Save Christ the King High School,” and helped Bishop Bryan J. McEntergart with his appeal drive to build Christ the King High School in 1962.

He served as the vice-chair of the school’s board of trustees from 1977 until his death in 2019.

In honor of Normandia’s work, the plaque was unveiled at a Feb. 10 basketball game, which was televised on ESPN. This was a particularly important moment, as Normandia helped build the high school’s “award-winning athletic programs and strengthened the school’s reputation for academic excellence. ”

A Christ the King spokesperson said the school has “lost a great champion in Robert Normandia” and “he will be deeply missed by all.”