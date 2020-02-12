Far Rockaway man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual contact with 10-year-old girl: DA

A Far Rockaway man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday after being convicted at trial for sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, according to Queens district attorney, who authored the law when she was an assemblywoman in 1996.

Joseph Petty, 40, of Beach 20th St., moved in to his girlfriend’s Jamaica home in August of 2014 and soon afterwards began to go into her child’s room at night, according to trial testimony.

On various occasions for more than three months, Petty touched the youngsters genitals and her chest area with both hands and at times his mouth had sexual contact with the girl. Last month, Petty was convicted before Acting Queens Supreme Court Justice Gia Morris, who imposed the determinate sentence of 25 years in prison followed by 10 years’ post-release supervision.

“The guilty verdict handed down by the jury last month held this defendant responsible for violating this little girl, who was touched inappropriately by this defendant on multiple occasions,” Katz said. “This child was just 10 years old when the abuse began. Today’s sentence punishes the defendant for his criminal actions.”

Petty will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.