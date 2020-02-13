Power Women Podcast: Former Councilwoman and current QBP candidate Elizabeth Crowley

On this edition of Power Women, Queens Councilwoman and Borough Presidential candidate, Elizabeth Crowley, joins Schneps President and Publisher, Vicki Schneps to talk about her inspirations as a child and what led her to a career in politics. As Elizabeth explains, she was the first Democrat and the first female to ever be elected as a council member in Queens district 30, where she has now served for 9 years. Elizabeth goes on to discuss her goals for public transit and affordable housing, should she become borough president and finally, gives her best advice to our listeners!

