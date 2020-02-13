Queens nonprofits organizations among recipients of Ponce De Leon Foundation’s $446,000 grants

The Ponce De Leon Foundation recently announced it awarded $446,000 total in grants to several nonprofit organizations across the city, including four Queens-based organizations.

Executive Director of the Ponce De Leon Foundation Madeline V. Marquez said they were “thrilled” to present all 24 organizations with grants to continue on their work for the community.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the dedication and commitment demonstrated by these organizations in supporting the worthy causes that help our communities flourish and grow,” Marquez said.

The four Queens organizations that received grants from the private foundation are as follows:

President and Director of the Ponce De Leon Foundation Carlos P. Naudon said, “It is an honor to be part in the development of the communities we serve along with the distinguished organizations receiving these awards.”

Chairman of the Ponce De Leon Foundation Steven A. Tsavaris added that, “It’s exciting to be part of the Ponce De Leon Foundation which strives to help non-profits make a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

For more information on the Ponce De Leon Foundation you can send an email to grants@poncedeleonfoundation.org.