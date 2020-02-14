‘All workers should have this protection’: City Council committee debates just cause labor laws

BY GRANT LANCASTER

New York City Council members debated the merits of two pieces of legislation Thursday afternoon that are intended to offer fast food workers more rights.

The first, Introduction 1396 sponsored by Councilwoman Adrienne Adams, would require that employers lay off their newest workers first when layoffs are necessary, with the intention of protecting veteran employees.

Adams thinks that these new conditions would give employees more job security and dignity, preventing them from being laid off without justification, she said.

“We must continue to bring accountability to fast food giants and ensure security for their employees,” Adams said.

The second legislation, Introduction 1415 sponsored by Council Member Brad Lander, would prevent fast food employers from firing their workers without a just cause, generally outlined as economic damage to the employer. The legislation also outlines any reduction in hours by 15 percent or more a week as akin to firing.

Lander thinks that in addition to offering more respect to workers, the legislation gives them more security to stand up for other treatment issues, such as abuse, misconduct or sexual harassment, because it takes away the fear of being fired in retaliation, he said.

“I think all workers should have this protection, but fast food workers are a good place to start,” Lander said.

Lander thinks that the Council members will vote on the legislation in the next few months, after thoroughly considering the concerns of citizens and other Council members, he said.

Before moving forward on the legislation, members of the Committee on Civil Service and Labor heard from other Council Members and several panels made up of Chamber of Commerce officials, restaurant business officials and fast food employees.

Councilman Eric Ulrich spoke against the legislation because he thinks the restrictions on employers will make it harder for them to hire and keep good workers, he said.