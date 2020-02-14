Enjoy some real tweets! Two upcoming Queens events focus on feathered flyers

Queens is really going to the birds these days.

The world’s most diverse borough also has a large, varied population of feathered, flying friends, and two upcoming events will offer residents the opportunity to help and enjoy them.

First up is the Great Backyard Bird Count in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, starting at 10 a.m.

Part of a worldwide, 23rd annual effort spearheaded by the National Audubon Society, volunteers are asked to meet at the Pat Dolan Trail near the entrance to Mauro Playground (between Park Drive East and the Van Wyck Expressway) before spreading out and counting birds. They’ll get checklists and record the number and species they see in 15-minute time spans. The data will go to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology for analysis on such topics as population and migration trends. It could influence conservation and land management policies.

Last year, volunteers from more than 100 countries submitted more than 210,000 checklists reporting 6,850 species or more than half the known species in the world. But these populations constantly change, and organizers inform that this is a crucial year because the bird census in the U.S. and Canada has dropped by about 3 billion (or 25 percent) since 1970. In addition, Audubon scientists predict a grim future due to development and habitat loss.

Next up is an indoor lecture with the Queens County Bird Club in Oakland Gardens on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m.

Donna Schulman, an avid avian aficionado and club member, will report on her trips to India, Thailand and the Malay Peninsula. She saw some exotic species, such as Pygmy Cupwings, Greater Necklaced Laughingthrush, and Rollers, as well as Partridges and Parrotbills. She also trekked through dense mountain forests and large evaporated water pools covered with salt and other minerals.

A library by training, Schulman fell in love with bird-watching via the club. Nowadays, she reviews books and participates in American Birding Association podcasts. Her photographs are used online and for educational purposes by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, NJ Audubon and other organizations.

Attendance is free. The event will take place at Alley Pond Environmental Center’s temporary headquarters at 224-65 76th Ave. (The Douglaston headquarters is currently under renovation.)

Top image: Roger Gray; bottom image: Ron Locey