Estranged husband gets 25 years in prison for stabbing wife to death in Jackson Heights salon: DA

A Corona man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the stabbing death of his estranged wife inside a Jackson Heights nail salon in August 2019, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

William Rivas, 39, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in December before Queens Supreme Court Justice David Kirschner, who on Thursday imposed the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison to be followed by five years of post release supervision.

According to the charges, shortly after 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, Rivas entered Tu S’tilo Salon on 37th Avenue and approached his estranged wife, 35-year-old Carmen Iris Santiago, who worked at the salon. Rivas argues with Santiago until the owner of the shop escorted him out of the salon.

Moments later, Rivas barged back into the salon, pulled out a long knife and repeatedly stabbed the victim in her chest. Police who responded to the scene found Rivas on top of the bleeding victim. Santiago, the mother of two, was rushed to an area hospital, where she died.

“[Thursday’s] sentence of the court punishes this defendant for committing this fatal domestic violence attack against his estranged wife, whom he repeatedly stabbed in front of horrified onlookers at her workplace,” Katz said.