Man robs and threatens to kill woman and her dog inside of a Woodside Dunkin’: NYPD

Police are searching for the brute who threatened to kill a woman and her dog while robbing her inside of a Dunkin’ last week in Woodside.

The suspect approached the 42-year-old woman around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 inside of the Dunkin’ located at 61-12 Roosevelt Ave. and demanded she hand over $20, police said. The man threatened to kill the woman and her dog if she didn’t agree to his demands.

Authorities say the suspect then nabbed the $20 from the woman and fled in an unknown direction.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect on Feb. 14.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, who is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build, blond hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket and no shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.