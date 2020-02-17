Hotel workers union endorses Richards in race for Queens Borough President

With the special election for Queens Borough President just over a month away, Councilman Donovan Richards picked up another key endorsement when the 40,000-member strong New York Hotel Trades Council announced their support for Richards in the race.

“Since the day he took office, Council Member Richards has been there for our union,” New York Hotel Trades Council President Peter Ward said. “Whether it was fighting together to preserve affordable housing, or to protect the rights of hotel workers, Council Member Richards has stood with our members time and again. We are excited to be there for him now, and look forward to helping elect a Borough President who truly understands the working people.”

The hotel workers union is one of the largest in New York City, and it has become more politically powerful after a decade of record-breaking tourism with the city now close to drawing nearly 70 million visitors a year. The unprecedented growth led to an influx of new investors in the hospitality sector across the city and last year Richards drafted legislation that would provide stronger protections for hotel workers

“The rights of working people are being threatened across our city and we must stand together to fight back,” Richards said. “Members of the New York Hotel Trades Council have seen these actions first hand, which is why I’m proud to have stood with them to fight unscrupulous hotel owners who threaten their livelihoods.”

Richards has also been endorsed by 32BJ, DC 37, Local 373, the United Federation of Teachers and the Queens County Democratic Party for the special election that will be held Tuesday, March 24. Early voting is an option for Queens residents at select voting sites from Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, March 22.

“In our changing borough, workers deserve good paying jobs that provide stability for them and their families,” Richards said. “I’ll work to bring those jobs and opportunities back to Queens. I thank the members of HTC for their support and will always continue to stand by them and all working people.”