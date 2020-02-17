Man breaks into Astoria cocktail bar and steals more than $6,000: NYPD

Cops are searching for the man who broke into an Astoria cocktail bar and stole more than $6,000 earlier this month.

Police say the suspect smashed the front window of The Social, an international tapas and cocktail bar located at 37-06 30th Ave., with an unknown object at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Once inside, the man broke into an office and stole approximately $6,700 and two tablets before fleeing on 30th Avenue toward Steinway Street, police said.

Authorities released surveillance video and a photo of the suspect on Feb. 16.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.