This week on the QNS Podcast: Housing Activist and Congressional Candidate Peter Harrison

This week on the QNS Podcast, we sit down with Peter Harrison, a longtime housing activist who is challenging Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney for her seat in Congress. Harrison is one of three progressive challengers who hope to unseat Maloney, who represents parts of northwest Queens, the east side of Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. On this episode, Harrison discusses his work as an activist, his ambitious plan to change public transportation across the country and why he thinks cities need more legislative respect.

This episode was co-produced and co-hosted by Angélica Acevedo and Jacob Kaye, who also edited and mixed the episode. Our reporters are Max Parrott, Carlotta Mohamed, Bill Parry, Jenna Bagcal, Angélica Acevedo and Jacob Kaye. Our editor is Zachary Gewelb. Music by Blue Dot Sessions. This podcast is published by Schneps Media.