Winning Take-5 ticket worth over $53K sold in Elmhurst

A winning Take-5 ticket worth over $53,000 was sold in Elmhurst on Feb. 16, the New York Lottery announced on Monday.

The ticket, worth $53,258.50, was purchased at M & B Candy Grocery Store – located at 8945 Elmhurst Ave. The owner of the winning ticket has up to one year to claim their winnings.

The new year has been kind to lottery players in Queens.

On Feb. 5, a $2 million second-prize Powerball ticket was purchased at the Food Bazaar located at 42-02 Northern Blvd., Long Island City.

Several days before that, on Jan. 30, a winning Take-5 ticket worth nearly $60,000 was sold at a Stop-N-Go convenience store in Astoria and on Feb. 1 another winning Take-5 ticket, this one worth over $64,000, was sold at Flor Azteca Deli & Grocery in Corona.