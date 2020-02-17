Woman steals cash and a MetroCard from man in Long Island City robbery

Cops are searching for the woman who robbed a man of cash and his MetroCard in a Long Island City robbery last week.

Police say the woman approached the 67-year-old male victim in front of 22-14 40th Ave. at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. She attempted to grab the man’s wallet from his back pocket, leading to a struggle between the two, according to authorities.

The woman pushed the man to the ground and fled toward the Queensbridge Houses with his MetroCard and $60, police said.

The man suffered scratches to his face and a bruised eye, but refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect on Feb. 16 that were obtained from inside a nearby liquor store, prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.