Knife-wielding crook robs and rapes woman inside a Richmond Hill massage parlor: cops

Cops are looking for a man who robbed a woman at knifepoint at a Richmond Hill massage parlor and then raped her after she handed over her cash.

According to police, at 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 17, an unknown man entered Vivi Massage Spa, located at 134-10 Jamaica Ave., where he was instructed to wait for a masseuse in room #2. When the 45-year-old female masseuse entered the room, the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The victim, who was in fear of her life, complied and handed over $100 in cash. After getting the cash in hand, the suspect proceeded to forcibly raped the victim, according to police.

The suspect then fled to parts unknown. EMS took the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Queens, where she was treated and released.

On Feb. 18, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken from surveillance footage that the massage parlor:

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with partially balding short black hair, a medium complexion and a large build, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This story originally appeared on amNY.com.