Cops seek two men who robbed teen in Kew Gardens train station: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for two men who robbed an 18-year-old at a Kew Gardens train station on Feb. 10, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

The NYPD is looking for two men who allegedly robbed an 18-year-old man as he waited for the train in Kew Gardens last week.

On Monday, Feb. 10, around 11:30 a.m., the teen was waiting on the southbound E train platform at the Union Turnpike/Kew Gardens station when an unidentified man grabbed his cell phone and ran away, according to police. The teen started to run after the thief but was stopped by a second man who threatened the victim with violence, should he keep chasing the his partner in crime, cops say.

Both men fled in an unknown direction with the cell phone. The 18-year-old was not harmed as a result of the theft.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

