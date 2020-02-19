Inside job to inside prison: Richmond Hill father and son duo sentenced for armored car robbery

A Richmond Hill father and son duo nicknamed Razor and Rambo who stole over $500,000 from an armored car were sentenced to prison in Long Island on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Raymond Soto Jr., 29 and Raymond Soto Sr., 49, were sentenced to 33 months and 18 months, respectively, for their roles in a three-person plot to commit bank larceny in November 2018 in Valley Stream, New York, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard Donoghue announced on Wednesday.

Alexis Laguerra, the third person sentenced for the crime, was a former employee of GardaWorld, the company that owned the armored car. Laguerra, 32, was sentenced to 30 months in prison. The defendants were also ordered to pay forfeiture of $300,000 and restitution of $510,000 to GardaWorld.

According to Donoghue, Laguerra was working an overnight shift in November 2018 in Valley Stream, Long Island, when he left the armored car unoccupied and unguarded outside of a bank. Soto Jr. got into the car, drove it away from the bank, took out three bags of cash totaling $510,000 and was picked up by Soto Sr., who drove the getaway car, Donoghue said.

Law enforcement officials later recovered $130,000 of the stolen cash from Soto Sr.’s home in Richmond Hill.

“This inside job has landed the defendants inside prison where they can contemplate what a foolhardy idea this crime was,” Donoghue said. “I commend the FBI and the Nassau County Police Department for quickly solving this crime and demonstrating, once again, that crime doesn’t pay.”