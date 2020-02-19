Queens concert combines Korean music, mask dances and spirituality

It’s time to take a spiritual journey via Korean chanting and mask dances.

SaaWee will offer “New Ritual” at Flushing Town Hall on Friday, Feb. 21, starting at 8 p.m.

Sita Borahm Chay, a Latin Grammy-winning violinist who lives in New York, is the founder and artistic director of SaaWee. She collaborates with Jihye Kim, a London-based percussionist who plays the janggu, a traditional Korean drum. Despite their residences, SaaWee is inspired by ancient religious traditions, some of which are taboo in modern Korean society.

Often barefoot and dressed in long-flowing gowns with matching brightly colored makeup, they walk into the audience and connect with the crowd’s energy as they groove through themed spiritual stages and play cross-cultural folk music scales and rhythms. It’s all fluid as they traipse around in circles and eclectic colors fill the venue.

With “New Ritual,” Chay and Kim address the pressures of modern society, trying to find ways to create inner tranquility in those present.

General admission is $18, while students pay $12. Anybody from age 13 to 19 can attend for free as part of the ongoing “Teen Access Program.”

Chay is the first (and only as of this post’s publication) Korean to win a Latin Grammy for her work with the all-female Mariachi band Flor de Toloache. She is also nominated for a 2020 Grammy in the Best Jazz Large Ensemble category as a member of Miho Hazama’s chamber orchestra M Unit. At other times, she has played violin in such Broadway productions as “Miss Saigon,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Hello Dolly.”

Kim, who has a masters degree in traditional percussion from Korean National University of Art, describes herself as a “performing artist” instead of a “musician” because she improvises so much on stage. She’s best known in the industry for being part of the international FROMS ensemble.

SaaWee debuted in London in 2018. Since then, the duo has toured the world with gigs at the Splendor of Amsterdam Festival, the Boston Same River Twice Festival, and Changdong Platform 61 in Seoul.

Flushing Town Hall is located at 137-35 Northern Blvd. It’s a short distance from the 7 train’s Main Street station, and there’s parking on the street.

Images: Flushing Town Hall (top); SaaWee (bottom)