Queens veterans receive thousands of gifts at 24th annual Valentines Day gift drive

Queens veterans got a lot of love this Valentine’s Day following record-breaking donations to a yearly gift drive.

Organizers of the 24th Annual Valentines for Vets Gift Drive, including Assemblyman Edward Braunstein, the Law Offices of Ann-Margaret Carrozza and Community Board 11, collected thousands of handwritten cards, candy, new clothing items, playing cards, puzzles and toiletries in honor of hospitalized veterans.

This year, 40 schools, civic organizations, libraries, Girl Scout troops and residents across northeast Queens donated gifts for the cause. On Valentine’s Day, Braunstein, his staff and students and faculty from Benjamin N. Cardozo High School brought the gifts to the men and women at St. Albans VA Community Living Center and the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans.

“I would like to thank everyone who participated, especially our local schools, for their overwhelming support for this year’s Valentines for Vets Gift Drive. These donations, which were the most received in the 24-year history of our community’s Valentines for Vets program, helped to brighten the day of hundreds of veterans by showing that we care about them and appreciate their sacrifices,” said Braunstein. “Additionally, I want to thank Community Board 11 for its participation in the gift drive.”

As the gift drive’s founder, Carrozza started the yearly event as a college student to show more appreciation for the sacrifices veterans make for their country. The former assemblywoman continued and expanded upon the gift drive during her time in office.

“For the 24th year, we asked the residents of Northeast Queens to consider making a hospitalized veteran their Valentine, and they answered that appeal once again by generously donating thousands of items to our hospitalized heroes,” Carrozza said.

The following is a list of schools and community organizations that contributed to this year’s drive: