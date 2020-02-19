Sample 60 kinds of cured meat at Charcuterie Masters at Flushing Town Hall

It’s time to pig out…literally.

Flushing Town Hall hosts Charcuterie Masters 2020 on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Attendees to this fifth annual feast will taste unlimited amounts of more than 60 kinds of charcuterie in eight categories: Fermented and Dry Sausage (Nduja); Country Ham/Prosciutto; Bacon (cold smoked, hot smoked, not smoked); Hard Emulsified (Mortadella, Bologna); Fat (Salo, Lardo, Whipped Lardo); Pâté (i.e. Liverwurst); Whole Muscle; and Freestyle (crossovers and creatives).

Cheeses, such as Cheddars from Cabot Creamery in Vermont, will be served, and drink options include Belgian Trappist ales from Chimay, wine from Brooklyn’s Rooftop Reds and beverages from Brooklyn Ciderhouse.

At one juncture, Don Rodrigo Duarte from Caseiro e Bom in Newark will do a butchery demonstration on a Portuguese Alentejaño ham. And now that the word “instagrammable” is part of everyday lexicon, organizers will create New York City’s largest Charcuterie Board ever.

General admission is $70.

Charcuterie Masters attracts some of the world’s most dedicated chefs to Queens. Here is a list of local talent and their planned concoctions.

Michelin Bib Gourmand winner Alfonso Zhicay of Woodside’s Casa Del Chef Bistro will serve organic Faro Risotto and Ribs Within Bacon;

Josh Bowen from John Brown Smokehouse in Long Island City will offer Short Rib Pastrami Reuben;

Serafim Ferdeklis of Astoria’s BZ Grill will prepare Greek Loukaniko Sausage;

Tao Downtown’s Stephen Yen will prepare Roast Pig Bao sandwiches with Garlic Hoisin;

Expert Tuscan Chef Cesare Casella, who is Dean of Italian Studies at the International Culinary Center, will represent Italy with Prosciutto Speciale;

American Cut Steakhouse’s Anastacia Song plans to bring Pastrami-spiced Bacon Candy with Fennel Kimchi; and

Despaña will present Spanish Chorizo and Morcilla.

Others include Evan Thomas (Bacon Bar Japan, Okinawa City), Steve Williams (Good Game, England’s Topsham), Marc Dennis (Duchy Charcuterie, England’s Cornwall), Josh Bagalacsa (Paris Bar, Toronto), Mark Elia (Hudson Valley Sausage Co.) and Gregory Laketek (Salumi Chicago).

They will compete for pride, promotion and prizes with a panel of judges that includes Peter Kaminsky, a food writer and author of “Pig Perfect,” Aurelien Dufour from Dufour Gourmet, Salumeria Biellese President Marc Buzzio and Jeffrey Butler, a lead instructor at the International Culinary Center.

At the same time, guests will vote for people’s choice awards for the “best-of-the-evening.” They’ll also be able to order products directly from the tables.

For $150, interested parties can purchase VIP tickets that allow for early entry — 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – with access to cured meats from Astoria’s Muncan Food Corp., a Portuguese ham-carving workshop by Duarte, a pasta-making experience from Hungry Pop, and libations from Kismet Cocktails.

Located at 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall is a short walk from the 7 line’s Main Street station. There’s metered parking on the street.

Images: NY Epicurean Events