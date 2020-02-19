Winning lotto ticket worth more than $58K sold in Jamaica

Queens keeps winning.

A top-prize Take-5 ticket worth more than $58,000 was sold at Kings Baisley C-Store, located at 168-07 Baisley Blvd., Jamaica, for the Feb. 18, Take-5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The winner has up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their $58,108 prize.

This is the second Take-5 winner drawn in Queens this week. On Monday, Feb. 17, the New York Lottery announced a $53,000 winner in Elmhurst.

Two Take-5 winners were sold in Queens in the weeks prior – one in Astoria on Jan. 30, worth nearly $60,000 and one in Corona on Feb. 1, worth over $64,000.

The five winning numbers for each Take-5 drawing are picked from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised every day at 11:21 p.m.