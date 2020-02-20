Rioult Dance Center shows off local talent with in-house concert on Feb. 26

Some homegrown stars are ready to shine at their home.

The Rioult Dance Center will host an In-House Artist Concert in Astoria on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Four innovative choreographers – Maleek Washington, Jenn Freeman, Hannah Cullen and Jon Lehrer – will perform along with regulars from Rioult troupes. Then they will participate in talk-back and Q&A sessions with the audience.

Tickets cost $10, and proceeds go the artists.

Washington, whose credits include NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” and concerts with Phish and Rihanna, will join forces with Chet Gold to perform “Shadows.” The Bronx native teaches weekly classes at Rioult.

Then, Freeman from Freemove Dance will offer an excerpt from a work-in-progress entitled “Are you my mother?” to an original drum score by modern percussionist Price McGuffey. Freeman’s resume includes gigs with Cirque du Soleil and Martha Graham Dance Company as well as appearances on The MTV Video Music Awards and The Rolling Stones’ 50th anniversary tour.

Cullen will present “Solo (take one on a life work).” She’s the Founder and Artistic Director of cullen+them, which is dedicated to using movement and spoken word to encourage critical thinking and activism.

Next up will be Lehrer’s “A Ritual Dynamic” with eight dancers. Lehrer, who grew up in Queens, is known for mixing modern and jazz dance idioms into his choreography.

The audience will also get to watch excerpts by members of the Rioult Repertory Training Program and other Rioult gems.

Located at 34-01 Steinway St., Rioult Dance Center officially opened on Oct. 4, 2018. The 11,000-square-foot facility houses five studios, including one that converts into a 100-seat-plus black box theater. Beyond the classes and workshops, it’s the headquarters for troupes founded by Pascal Rioult, a Frenchman who gained international fame as a principal with Martha Graham before starting his eponymous company in 1994. His wife — fellow former Martha Graham principal Joyce Herring — is the Associate Artistic Director.

The facility is near the Steinway subway station on the R and M lines. There’s on-street parking.

Images: Eric Bandiero