Caribbean Equality Project brings annual L.O.V.E. program to Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

The Caribbean Equality Project, a non-profit that seeks to empower marginalized voices of Caribbean LGBTQ community members, will host its fifth annual Love is LOVE: Living Our Values Equally benefit on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Jamaica.

The benefit, which will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning — located at 161-4 Jamaica Ave. — will focus on celebrating “queer and trans love and liberation” in the Caribbean community.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to hear a reading from a world-renowned LGTBQ activist who will read from Crossfire: A Litany for Survival. In addition to the reading, attendees will be serenaded by music from Nhojj, a Guyana-born poet, singer and songwriter.

The benefit will also feature a multi-cultural performance put on by Sundari – The Indian Goddess, Jahlisa A. Ross, Rajeev Singh and Detoxx Bústi-ae.

The event offers more than just a chance to experience culture, as a panel including mental health professionals, reproductive justice and trans rights activists along with community builders will focus on discussion through storytelling.

A buffet dinner will be served and a cash bar will be available.

Tickets can be found online for a suggested donation of $25, but the event is open to the public and organizers say no one will be turned away for the inability to pay.