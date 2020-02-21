Cops looking for two men who burgled building in Astoria: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for two men wanted in connection with a burglary in Astoria this month.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, two men broke into a residential building on 34th Street in Astoria, according to authorities. They allegedly took jewelry and money from the first floor apartment, police say.

Video of the two unknown individuals was recovered during the NYPD’s investigation into the burglary.

This is an ongoing investigation.

