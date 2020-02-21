Here are 10 things happening in Queens this weekend

Friday, February 21

Birding for Kids

Take a walk through the park and learn about its birds (recommended for ages 12 and under).

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the World’s Fair Boathouse (Flushing Meadows, Corona Park, Queens Nycgovparks.org Admission is free.)

Terry Turtle Memorial Festival

A dedicated concert with friends from around the country.

6 p.m. at Trans-Pecos (915 Wyckoff Ave., Ridgewood www.eventbrite.com Admission cost $12 to $15.)

Micha Musica Concert

Come listen to a concert with Latin American music.

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the ARROW Field House (35-30 35th St., Queens Nycgovparks.org Admission is free.)

Mean Jeans with Dirty Fences and Brower (ages 21+)

A group of 3 “goofballs” giving a rowdy show.

8 p.m. show/doors at 7 p.m. at TV Eye (1647 Weirfield St., RIdgewood Eventbrite.com Admission costs $13 to $15.)

Saturday, February 22

Alley Pond Forest Restoration

Learn how to identify invasive plants.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Adventure Course parking lot

(Alley Pond Park, Queens Nycgovparks.org Admission is free, register beforehand.)

Forest Park Super Hike

Hiking with light to vigorous levels.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forest Park, Queens (Location sent to lottery winnersNycgovparks.org Admission is free, register beforehand to get placed in lottery for slot.)

Winter Wellness

Learn root remedies for detoxing.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Queens Botanical Garden

(43-50 Main St., Queens Nycgovparks.org Admission costs $30/non-member, $25/members.)

Sunday, February 23

Kids Are a Contact Sport Workshop

Learn how to reduce physical and mental stress from parenting.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Commonpoint Queens Central Queens

(67-09 108th St., Forest Hills Commonpointqueens.org Admission costs $10/advance registration, $15/at door.)

Jazz Brunch

Enjoy food and jazz with the Bayside Historical Society.

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bayside Historical Society (208 Totten Ave., Bayside baysidehistorical.org Admission costs $45/BHS members, $50/non-members.)

Outdoor Skills: Animal Tracking

Learn how to identify animal tracks and understand animal behavior (ages 8 and up rec).

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Golden Pond in Crocheron Park (Crocheron Park, Queens Nycgovparks.org Admission is free.)

Screening of “Sorry to Bother You” (rated: R)

A critique of racism and capitalism

2 p.m. at the Lewis Latimer House Museum

(3441 137th St., Flushing Lewislatimerhouse.org Admission is free.)