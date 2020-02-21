Passengers steal more than $900 from taxi driver in armed robbery outside Resorts World Casino in Jamaica

Cops arrested one man and are searching for a second suspect who stole more than $900 from a taxi cab driver outside of Resorts World Casino in Jamaica last weekend.

Police say a 47-year-old taxi driver was dispatched to transport two men to Resorts World Casino, located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 15. Upon arriving at the casino, the two passengers flashed a firearm and took $940 from the driver before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to authorities. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Cops arrested Orlando Andrade, of 80th Street in Jackson Heights, at the scene shortly after the incident. Andrade faces charges of robbery and petit larceny.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects on Feb. 20.

