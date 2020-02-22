Driver fatally strikes pedestrian in Elmhurst

The driver of an Infinity SUV fatally struck a 66-year-old woman in Elmhurst on Friday, according to authorities.

Police received a call regarding the collision at 57th Avenue and Van Horn Street just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 21. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 66-year-old Masae Takeda, of 58th Avenue in Elmhurst, laying on the road with severe body trauma. EMS arrived and pronounced Takeda dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad revealed that the driver of black 2019 Infinity SUV was traveling southbound on Van Horn Street and made a right hand turn onto 57th Avenue when he struck Takeda as she attempted to cross 57th Avenue.

There are no summonses or arrests at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.