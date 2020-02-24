Cops seek man who robbed TD Bank in Queens Village: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Queens Village on Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, Feb. 14, around 10:15 a.m., a man entered a TD Bank branch at 214-32 Jamaica Ave., and handed a teller a note demanding money, according to police.

The teller complied with the request and handed over a bag with $500 in it, police say. The man left the bank and fled east on Jamaica Avenue.

The suspect is between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 8 inches tall, according to the NYPD.

Police recovered surveillance photos from the bank during the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.