PHOTOS: St. Michael’s Cemetery hosts free Concert of Classics with music inspired by The Beatles

St. Michael’s Cemetery — located on 7202 Astoria Blvd. S in East Elmhurst — celebrated its sixth annual Concert of Classics with songs inspired by The Beatles on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The event, which started at 3 p.m., featured a live orchestra performing some of the British band’s biggest hits. The orchestra is made up of critically acclaimed violinist Olga Tourkina and pianist Philipp Petkov, who will be accompanied by four other talented musicians on viola, bass and the French horn.

The setlist was full of fan favorites, including “Help,” “Hello Goodbye,” “Penny Lane,” “A Day in the Life” and “Hey Jude.”