Power Women with Victoria Schneps: Trish Martin, Director of Brooklyn Sales for Halstead Property, Real Estate

On this edition of Power Women, Director of Sales in Brooklyn for Halstead Property, Real Estate, Trish Martin, joins Schneps President and Publisher, Vicki Schneps, to discuss what inspired her to get into business at the young age of 12, and how that work manifested itself into a career in Real Estate. Trish goes on to share her opinions on the most important aspects of team building and management and gives her best advice to our listeners as well.

