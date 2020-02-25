Cops seek crook who punched another man outside of Bayside bar: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who knocked a man unconscious during a fight outside of a Bayside bar earlier this month.

On Sunday, Feb. 6, around 1 a.m., a 21-year-old man began to argue with an unknown man in front of the Local Pour House, located at 213-11 41st Ave., in Bayside, according to police. The dispute soon turned into a physical altercation and the unknown man punched the 21-year-old in face, according to the authorities. He lost consciousness and fell to the ground, cops say.

The man then fled in an unknown direction.

Surveillance video was recovered from the location of assault before it happened.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.