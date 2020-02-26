Quantcast

Cops looking for person who broke into Sunnyside home, stole power tools: NYPD

Photo courtesy of the NYPD.

The NYPD is is looking for a person who broke into a home in Sunnyside this month.

According to police, around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, an unknown individual broke into a home around 48th Street and Laurel Hill Boulevard by forcing open a basement door. The person then stole various power tools from the home, owned by a 49-year-old man.

The burglar fled the scene in a SUV, according to police.

Photo courtesy of the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

