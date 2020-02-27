Cops charge Oakland Gardens special education teacher with sexually abusing 9-year-old student

Police arrested a special education teacher in Oakland Gardens on Wednesday after he was allegedly caught sexually abusing one of his students on school property.

According to reports, 48-year-old Marc Scheibel from P4 Queens (P4Q) allegedly forced a 9-year-old autistic student to “rub his groin through his sweatpants” and touch his buttocks. A co-worker alerted the school principal who then called the police.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said that another person in the classroom allegedly captured the incident on camera.