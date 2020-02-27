Power Women Podcast: Tammy Ben-Eliezer-Baxter

On this edition of Power Women, Executive Director of the Atlantic Avenue Local Development Corporation, Tammy Ben-Eliezer-Baxter, joins Schneps President and Publisher, Vicki Schneps, to talk about how her education and personal hobbies led her on a path towards a career in becoming the executive director of a successful Brooklyn organization.

Tammy goes on to describe how the AALDC provides resources to the community through festivals and youth committee scholarship programs. Tammy goes on to talk about the inspiration she got from her parents, who came to the United States from Israel, and goes on to give her best advice to our audience!

