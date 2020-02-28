New York City’s resources are some of the most impressive and supportive in the world. Under the De Blasio Administration, the City’s support for New Yorkers has expanded in more ways than ever before. With so many options, it can sometimes feel overwhelming to navigate the complex network of services. This is, in part, why the New York City Department for the Aging (DFTA) launched Aging Connect, so that older New Yorkers have a number to call when they need immediate and straightforward answers.
Aging Connect is DFTA’s new contact center that aims to eliminate confusion and provide direct referrals to services provided by DFTA and its community partners. New Yorkers can dial 212-AGING-NYC (212-244-6469) to be directly connected with an experienced Aging Specialist who will listen to their needs, share important resources and information, and help them navigate the complex network of aging services, programs, and supports throughout the City.
No matter what the residency status, income level, or English proficiency of callers may be, Aging Specialists can help. Aging Specialists are trained experts who can assist older New Yorkers with multifaceted questions about services for older adults over the phone. Aging Specialists serve as a gateway to comprehensive assistance and can connect callers with DFTA services and services provided by sister-City agencies.
You can also call Aging Connect if you are a caregiver for an aging parent, neighbor, or friend. Aging Specialists can inform you of available services for your loved ones, like home-delivered meals or nearby senior centers, or connect you with a community-based caregiver program to help with information and referrals, support groups, respite care, and more.
Aging Connect works in direct partnership with NY Connects, New York State’s trusted source of information for long-term care services. NY Connects serves individuals of all ages and income levels wanting to learn more about long term services and supports.
For limited English proficient callers, Aging Specialists can provide multilingual support and have the capability to translate more than 240 languages over the phone through LanguageLine Solutions. Aging Specialists are available by phone on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On weekends and outside of operational business hours, New Yorkers can call 311 to be connected with services.