Crook slashes man in the face in Corona: NYPD

Cops are searching for the crook who slashed a man in the face in Corona earlier in February.

Authorities say the a 52-year-old man was walking near 111th Street and 39th Avenue just before midnight on Feb. 8 when he was approached by another man. The unknown individual proceeded to flash a “sharp weapon” and slashed the victim, who suffered lacerations to his face and torso, police said.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect on Feb. 27.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.