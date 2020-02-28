Queens museum screens ‘working class’ movies by Kelly Reichardt this weekend

Film critics often describe director Kelly Reichardt’s work as “minimalist” and “realist.” She likes to tell stories of regular Americans – mostly working class people in rural settings – with nominal dialogue, little action and beautiful landscapes. Her endings are usually ambiguous, leaving the audience to contemplate the conclusions.

The Museum of the Moving Image will present Northwest Passages: The Films of Kelly Reichardt this weekend, Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1.

The seven-event program coincides with the release of her most recent film, “First Cow,” which just premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. Reichardt will be on hand to discuss this piece and her most popular movie, “Meek’s Cutoff,” on Sunday.

General admission is $15 per screening or $40 for an all-series pass. Seniors, students and children (ages three to 17) qualify for discounts.

Here’s the lineup with brief descriptions.

Born in 1964, Reichardt grew up with two police officer parents in southern Florida. As a child, she became interested in photography while using her father’s camera, the same one that he used at crime scenes. She graduated from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston before embarking on a movie career with “River of Grass,” which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 1994.

In addition to making movies and teaching, she’s been an S. William Senfeld Artist-in-Residence at Bard College and a fellow with the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation.

The Museum of the Moving Image is located at 36-01 35th Ave. in Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.

