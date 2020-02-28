Thief snatches glasses from teen straphangers in Long Island City subway station: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a woman who snatched the glasses off the faces of two people inside a Long Island City subway station earlier this month.

On Friday, Feb. 7, around 3:25 p.m., an unidentified woman approached a 19-year-old woman who was walking inside the 7 train’s 33rd Street subway station, according to the NYPD. The unidentified woman then forcibly removed the 19-year-old’s eyeglasses, leaving scratches on her face, cops say.

Moments later, the unidentified woman approached a 14-year-old girl and grabbed the glasses off of her face, according to the police. The 14-year-old was also left with scratches on her face.

The woman, who cops say is between 30 and 40 years old, exited the station and fled westbound on Queens Boulevard on foot, according to authorities.

Police recovered a surveillance photo of the individual from the vicinity of the incident after it had occurred.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.