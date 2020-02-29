The best kid-friendly hiking trails in Queens

BY COURTNEY INGALLS & MIA SALAS

The weather is finally starting to get warmer and since we have been stuck inside all winter, it’s nice to spend some much needed time outside.

Round up the family and take them to any of the multiple parks and trails in Queens. Clear your mind and breathe in some fresh air while enjoying beautiful scenic views and historic nature trails.

Whether you’re a skilled hiker or just a beginner, scroll through and find the best hiking trails in Queens that will be a perfect setting to spend quality time with the family!

Alley Pond Park – Fresh Meadows

Union Turnpike, Oakland Gardens, NY 11364

3.2 Miles

Home to some of the oldest trees in the city, Alley Pond allows you to discover a fascinating wild park. The park’s loop features a wonderful forest setting that is perfect for hiking, walking, and trail running. If your child is fascinated by nature, what better way to learn then to be immersed in all of the vegetation throughout the park! Open seven days a week.

Bayswater Park – Bayswater

701 Bay 32nd St., Queens, NY 11691

0.25 miles

The Bayswater Park Blue trail is roughly a quarter-mile long and passes along the shoreline of Jamaica Bay, linking the park to a trail in adjacent parkland managed by the NY State Department of Environmental Conservation. With awesome spots for bird watching, a mix of sandy, grassy and woody areas, a maritime forest and views of the shoreline, Bayswater Park offers a hiking experience like no other.

Cunningham Park – Fresh Meadows

Francis Lewis Boulevard and Union Turnpike, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366

3 miles

You’ll get a kick out of the gorgeous forest in Cunningham Park that features a diverse ecosystem to support abundant wildlife. The park’s Kettle Ponds feature the sounds of Spring Peepers and other species of frogs throughout the spring and summer season, so bookmark these hiking trails for your summer outings. The South Preserve trail is about 3 miles long, so keep in mind that very little ones may not be up for the distance. This is the perfect hike for a date or if you have bigger kids who are up for the challenge.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park – Corona

73rd Terrace & Park Dr. E, Queens, NY 11367

The Willow Lake hiking trails in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park are a breathtaking sight. The main trail runs along the south side of the lake and over a wooden bridge. Through generous funding from the Recreational Trails Program grant, GreenerNYC, and Con-Ed, various volunteer groups installed paving stones and wooden puncheons for travel through the wetland areas on the west side of the lake near the Grand Central Parkway. The Flushing Meadows Bird Blind is a bird watcher’s paradise, and there’s a scenic viewpoint on the south-western edge of the lake just west of the bridge on the Pat Dolan Trail that offers a quiet respite on the west side of the lake and additional bird and wildlife viewing.

Forest Park – Woodhaven

Blue Trail, Forest Park Drive E., off of Woodhaven Blvd.; 1.7 miles

Orange Trail, Memorial Drive, and Forest Park Drive E.; 2.4 miles

Yellow Trail, Metropolitan Ave. & Forest Park Drive E.; 1 mile

This agrarian delight is made up of a “knob and kettle terrain” (a series of small hills) as well as 165 acres of trees that will allow you to become one with nature during your adventure. Hikers get to choose from trails that offer a range of different lengths and natural settings. Discover the native hardwood oak-hickory forests and kettle ponds or enjoy an adventurous hike along the perimeter of the forest with your family! Accessible year-round.

This story first appeared on newyorkfamily.com.