Blake Shelton added to summer lineup at Forest Hills Stadium

Forest Hills Stadium announced that platinum-selling country artist Blake Shelton has been added to its summer 2020 lineup.

Shelton will perform at the stadium on June 18. His show will include hits from his 2019 album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, which holds the third biggest debut-week sales total for a country album in 2019.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on March 6 at foresthillsstadium.com. If you’re an American Express Card Members, you can purchase tickets before the general public starting at 10 a.m. EST on March 2 through 10 p.m.EST on March 5.

Tickets to all stadium events will be available for purchase without service fees at the Forest Hills Stadium box office, located just outside of the stadium on Burns St., every Friday from noon to 8 p.m. (open at 10am for all general public on sales). Tickets can also be purchased at Williamsburg’s Rough Trade (located off of the Bedford Ave stop on the L train) during box office hours, which are noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Forest Hills Stadium is located at 1 Tennis Place and is easily accessible by E, M, F, R subway trains or Long Island Rail Road.

This story first appeared on amny.com.