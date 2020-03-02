Dessert-themed festival with lots of sweet treats to indulge in will return to Long Island City in May

A dessert-themed festival is returning to Queens to give their guests a sugar rush that they’ll never forget.

The 10th edition of the Dessert Goals Festival is returning to Sound River Studios, located at 4-40 44th Drive in Long Island City, on May 2-3. This sweet festival will offer sweet social media-worthy treats from over 20 local vendors, including Rebecca’s Cake Pops, Baked in Color, Tipsy Scoop, Keki Modern Cakes, Macaron Parlour, Spoonable Spirits, Brooklyn Floss and Baonanas.

This festival is boasting a Pattern Party-theme, complete with an Instagram Garden and tons of polka dots, stripes and bold prints. Since launching in 2016, the Dessert Goals Festival has expanded from New York City and has held events in Los Angeles.

“I’ve been so blown away by the passion of the incredible Dessert Goals community of vendors, partners and attendees over the past few years – I can’t wait to celebrate what we’ve built together at our 10th festival,” said Dessert Goals founder Miraya Berke. “Over 3,000 guests will taste their way through a collection of our most indulgent dessert hits, dress up in their favorite bright patterns, strike a pose, snap photos and have the *best day ever* with their fellow dessert-loving pals.”

Early bird tickets go on sale at noon on March 4 at dessertgoals.com. General admission tickets, which cost $13 at the early bird price, will get you 90 minutes of access to the 20+ vendors who will be offering shareable snacks that you can purchase, exclusive confections that will only be at Dessert Goals, a Candy Bar with free candy, a Salt Bar with a plethora of savory snacks, plus complimentary coffee, water and other beverages. Ticket holders can also enjoy an Instagram Garden with colorful props and backgrounds and sugar-themed soundtrack with throwback jams.

Dessert Goals is also offering Extra Sugar Rush tickets, priced at $30 for the early bird special, which gets you everything in the general admission ticket, plus 30 extra minutes in the festival and a sweet swag bag. Prices will increase to $18 for general admission and $35 for Extra Sugar Rush tickets at noon on March 19. Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers can access a presale on March 2 at Chase.com/UltimateRewards.

Dessert Goals will also partner with the nonprofit organization Replate to donate any event leftovers from the event to those in need and are taking the steps necessary to make the event more sustainable.

For more information, visit dessertgoals.com.