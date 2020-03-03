IHOP set to open at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center

Breakfast lovers rejoice. IHOP will soon come to the Bay Terrace Shopping Center.

According to a spokesperson for the Cord Meyer Development Company, which owns the open-air mall, the eatery will replace the former Lasia restaurant at 211-33 26th Ave. Word of the pancake joint’s arrival first emerged on Facebook at the end of February.

Cord Meyer could not confirm when IHOP plans to open but said that it will operate in the space next to the Express clothing store. The news comes on the heels of store closures and management changes at the shopping center.

The IHOP will join two other Queens locations, one in Flushing and the other in Jamaica.

IHOP, which is an acronym for “International House of Pancakes” opened its first location in Los Angeles in 1958. Since 1958, the breakfast food purveyors have opened over 1,800 locations across the United States and worldwide.