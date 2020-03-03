Man dies after woman backs car into him in East Elmhurst: NYPD

A 57-year-old man has died after being hit by a woman who was backing her car out of a driveway in East Elmhurst on Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Around 6 p.m. on March 1, a 25-year-old woman was backing her car out of a private driveway located at 30-23 69th Street, when she hit the 57-year-old man, police say. EMS personnel responded to the incident and transported the man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The woman remained at the scene and police say they don’t suspect criminality.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

In the first two months of the year, 22 pedestrians have been killed in car crashes in New York City, according to NYPD data.